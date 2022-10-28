Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Third Way Alliance Party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, is among millions of Kenyans who are disappointed with how President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, are running the government.

During the campaigns, Ruto and Gachagua promised to turn around the Kenya economy within the first 100 days but they have started shifting goalposts.

Speaking on Friday, Aukot, who was supporting Ruto’s presidential bid, urged the President not to change goalposts and instead deliver what he promised Kenyans.

He also urged Ruto and Gachagua not to complain about former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s administration and instead work like late former President Mwai Kibaki who never complained about Moi’s regime.

“Let Ruto’s government not change goalposts. Initially, it was in 100 days, you will see some changes. Now it is one year. Let’s stick to election promises. Tuache mambo ya kulalamika. Tufanye kazi,” Dr. Aukot stated.

