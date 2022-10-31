Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, on Sunday, revealed why he dropped the Sh 7.4 billion corruption case facing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with KTN News on Sunday, Haji said they had initially been given evidence by the former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti only to discover that some of the information had been forged.

“On Deputy President Gachagua’s charges, the decision was made on the threshold. We were pushed by DCI himself through the media. We felt there was sufficient evidence to charge but later we discovered the documents were forged,” clarified Haji.

This was after the DCI sought to withdraw Gachagua’s Sh7.4 billion graft case on grounds that powerful forces had influenced the case.

According to Haji who enjoys the security of tenure, this was a pattern among other cases brought forward by Kinoti, who resigned immediately after President William Ruto was sworn into office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST