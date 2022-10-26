Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has alleged that the William Ruto government is raising money to pay foreign countries that supported the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the August 9 General Elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, Raila who was the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate claimed that the Ruto government is sourcing the money from drought mitigation measures that it has rolled out.

“They will be making a killing to pay back their foreign backers and align with those corporations for the future,” Raila stated.

However, he did not identify the foreign individuals and nations that benefited from the scheme.

In addition, Raila, who jetted from India on Tuesday, stated that Ruto was already campaigning for his presidential bid in 2027 rather than addressing the drought situation in Kenya.

He described the government’s proposed interventions as political survival strategies.

Raila demanded more robust responses to the disaster that has afflicted more than 20 counties.

“The required emergency response is evidently missing, but instead, the government is consumed by the politics of survival and the elections of 2027.

“This situation requires a massive emergency response programme to ensure rapid delivery of food, water and medicine to the millions of people not just in arid and semi-arid areas but in virtually all corners of the country, who are affected by the prolonged drought,” Raila stated.

