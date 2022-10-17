Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is reaping the fruits of being in power. This is after it emerged that he could walk away scot-free with a cool Sh7.4 billion loot thanks to his new status.

Gachagua was all smiles after the Anti-Corruption Court adjourned the proceedings of his Ksh7.4 billion graft case.

Magistrate Victor Wakulime granted a plea filed before the court by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji, who asked for more time to review the case.

The prosecution asked for at least three weeks to look into new documents submitted by Gachagua.

In addition, the prosecution counsel noted that the matter could not proceed as the DP and his co-accused were not present in court. Gahagua’s lawyer claimed that there was a miscommunication on whether the proceedings were online or in person.

Wakulime ruled that the hearing of the case will resume on Monday, November 21.

Gacahagua is accused of irregularly obtaining Ksh7.4 billion between 2013 and 2020 through questionable dealings with the national government. The money was wired to multiple accounts registered in his name

The ODPP charged him with six counts of committing economic crimes including the fraudulent acquisition of public property, acquisition of proceeds of crime, conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, and money laundering.

The second-in-command, alongside nine others, was also accused of defrauding the Nyeri County government money to the tune of Ksh27.4 million for the supply of kidney dialysis machines.

The DP had skipped a court hearing on May 17, to attend the burial of his brother James Reriani who passed on ten days earlier.

Magistrate Wakulime’s order comes less than a month after the High Court handed Gachagua a reprieve in a protracted court battle over a Ksh1.5 billion piece of land.

Justice Oguttu Mboya of the Environment and Land Court issued an order barring the Ministry of Land not to sell or transfer the parcel neighboring the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

