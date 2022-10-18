Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – The fortunes of Ivy Chelimo, the young lady who melodiously nicknamed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Riggy G, have changed forever.

This is after the DP offered her a job at his Harambee office, thanks to her creativity.

Speaking in Kajiado yesterday, Gachagua said that he had looked for Ivy and found her.

“Mlisikia kuna wengine walinibadilisha jina kutoka Rigathi Gachagua wakaniita Riggy G. Yule msichana alitafuta hilo jina nimekuja na yeye. Nimemtafuta. Nitampatia kazi kwa ofisi yangu” Gachagua stated.

The second in command said that the young people were very resourceful and had a lot of creativity, detailing how Ivy came up with his nickname.

“This young girl aliniona kwa debate. Akaona mimi naongea vizuri nikiwa na Martha Karua. Sasa huyu msichana akaona jina langu Rigathi Gachagua ni ngumu. Akasema vijana watafute jina ambalo ni friendly kwa youths,” Gachagua said.

Speaking at the same event, Ivy confirmed that, indeed, the DP had offered him a position but did not give finer details about the role.

She thanked the DP for the offer, adding that he was passionate about the youth taking up roles in the government.

“He offered me a job this morning and he is very passionate about the youth taking up places in this government. I assure you that he has things in place to make sure that we young people take up opportunities,” she said.

Ivy is a law graduate and lifestyle influencer who is an alumna of Catholic University, and her nickname for the DP took social media by storm, making her an overnight celebrity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.