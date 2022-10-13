Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at President William Ruto offering outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha a government job should the opportunity arise.

Speaking during the launch of the task force reviewing the Competency-Based Curriculum yesterday, Gachagua described Magoha as a dedicated public servant instrumental in the transition process, and as government, they are not in a hurry to let him go because they need him.

He further praised the CS for continuing with his role at the ministry as his successor, Ezekiel Machogu, was waiting to be vetted by the Parliament.

“You have expressed patriotism that though you are outgoing, you did not just leave other people to come and take care of the ministry. You have been very committed, and you have assisted this team in building a foundation.”

“I want to assure you that we are not in a hurry to get rid of you. Take your time. This is your country and government. Although there is an incoming CS, I am sure you will hold his hand. When the need arises and we need your input, I am sure the president will call you to come and assist us,” he stated.

Additionally, Gachagua expressed that he shared the same values as the outgoing CS, especially when it comes to speaking their minds and raising key issues.

“Magoha and I are similar in speaking our minds. The only difference is that in the government you served, you could not speak without any reprieve.”

“The government I serve is an open government where you say what you must say,” Gachagua stated

Gachagua’s remarks came a day after Magoha planned to revert to teaching after missing out on a Cabinet slot in Ruto’s administration.

The CS was willing to serve in any capacity, arguing that his expertise would have helped the President implement CBC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.