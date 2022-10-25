Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Amid the biting drought that has caused hunger and starvation throughout the country, President William Ruto’s efforts to save the day seem not to be working.

Ruto and his government have sent foodstuff and water to worst-hit areas like Turkana, Ukambani, part of Central Kenya, and North Eastern, but the aid is just a drop in the ocean.

However, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, seems to have a solution.

Speaking yesterday, Dorcas said that only God can alleviate the suffering that many Kenyans are going through as a result of drought.

She asked Kenyans to trust in God and that everything will be fine, saying the Good Lord that she worships has never let her down.

“There is a biting drought and the son is hot, but as a pastor I know there is a God who will come through for us and will rain,” Dorcas stated.

“I know God will end the biting drought and feed Kenyans,” she added.

Ruto’s wife, Rachel, had also held the same view, saying God will solve all problems bedeviling Kenyans, among them drought, insecurity, lack of food and the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.