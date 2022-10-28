Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Celebrated City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi may be having some doubts about President William Ruto’s newly sworn-in Cabinet which is worth a whopping Sh15.26 billion.

This is after he warned the Cabinet Secretaries not to steal from Ruto’s government; a clear indication that he knows some of the bad things they have done in the past.

In a tweet, Ahmednasir warned the Cabinet not to continue with the culture of stealing public funds, saying hustlers are looking up to them to deliver promises that Ruto promised them.

He congratulated the new Cabinet, urging them to deliver to the people of Kenya.

Ahmednasir challenged the new members of the Cabinet to work hard and show that they were the best choice for the positions.

“Congratulations to the new cabinet. Deliver for the people of Kenya. Show the appointing authority that he made the right decision. Don’t steal public money…Don’t! Work hard. Don’t let us down and God’s blessings!” he tweeted.

His remarks came after President William Ruto presided over the swearing-in of his Cabinet at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday.

All the CSs that he had nominated and approved by Parliament took their oath of office in front of the Head of State.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Attorney General Justin Muturi also took their oaths of office.

