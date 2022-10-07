Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – Lawyer Paul Gicheru was finally laid to rest in Nakuru yesterday in a funeral that was filled with grief and sorrow.

President William Ruto was among those who condoled the family of the lawyer who was accused of tampering with witnesses leading to the collapse of his case at the ICC.

Through a message read by Simon Gicharu, Mt Kenya University founder, Ruto eulogized the late Gicheru as a transformative legal practitioner who spearheaded different reforms in the country.

He noted that throughout his career, Gicheru championed justice for all people in the country.

“We have lost an indebted lawyer who made a contribution to people’s progression.”

“Paul Gicheru Njoroge was a fine legal mind and a master of equal justice,” Ruto said in his message.

The message was delivered by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated MP, Joseph Wainaina, who then invited Gicharu to read it out to the mourners.

Wainaina was forced to send another version of Ruto’s eulogy after reportedly forgetting the original copy in the car.

“Gicheru was a close ally to our President William Ruto. Everything else you have heard is just propaganda,” Wainaina stated while calling for family unity.

He also cautioned the family against battling for his wealth and other matters in court.

On the other hand, Gicharu vowed to continue supporting Gicheru’s kids and promised to lobby his friends to complete the projects he had launched, including a library at a local school.

Gicheru was found dead at his Karen home on September 26 moments after taking lunch and a foam was coming out of his mouth.

