Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Hours after the government of President William Ruto indicated that pump prices are likely to drop on Friday when the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reviews the prices, former Prime Minister and Azimio leader Raila Odinga has dismissed the speculations as a fat lie.

Speaking yesterday, Raila warned Kenyans to prepare for a rough economic time under Ruto’s presidency.

According to him, fuel will go up on Friday, contrary to what Ruto is telling hustlers.

At the same time, Raila defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to put subsidies on fuel, saying he was trying to protect Kenyans from the harsh reality of increased fuel prices that has a net effect on the cost of living.

“They were blaming Uhuru but was just doing what other governments were doing worldwide. With subsidies, he was protecting Kenyans from the effects of the conflict in Ukraine, but they have said it is unsustainable. This week the cost of fuel will go up again,” Raila stated.

This comes even as Ruto admitted that the Ukraine-Russian war was to blame for the high cost of living; something he never agreed to when Uhuru was in power.

