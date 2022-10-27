Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – A US-based medical doctor has recounted how she came to the rescue after her colleagues found it difficult to carry out an MRI on a lady who came into their hospital with stroke-like symptoms.

In a Twitter thread, the doctor @B_DrMadden said her colleagues couldn’t carry out the major scan on the said lady because of the metals on the glued semi-permanent wig she had on.

Dr Madden said with her little knowledge of applying alcohol on the metals and the wig, she was able to rescue the situation and ensure that the lady carries out the needed scan.

Read her tweets below