Monday, October 3, 2022 – Freemasons, known popularly for their white aprons, arcane symbols, and secret handshakes, are members of the world’s oldest fraternal organization.

Despite its longevity, Freemasonry has long been shrouded in mystery.

To outside observers, the organization’s rites and practices may seem cult-like, clannish, and secretive — even sinister.

However, on Sunday, Gor Mahia Football Club Chairman, Ambrose Rachier, gave a small insight into how to be a Freemason.

Rachier first admitted that he has been a mason since 1994 and said it is a religion like Christianity, Hinduism, Muslim, or atheism.

When asked by NTV Journalist Khaemba whether the freemason society makes human sacrifices, Rachier stated for the 28 years he has been a member of the group, he has never seen anyone sacrifice anybody.

The renowned advocate and University lecturer said that he has not lost any close family members since joining the group.

“I want to thank God for this. All my children are alive. I have lost no sibling or child, and they are known,” Rachier said.

