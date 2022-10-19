Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – President William Ruto has reportedly ordered the newly sworn-in Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Amin Mohamed Ibrahim to probe the disappearance of two ICT experts and their driver in July.

The three, Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, Mohamed Zaid Sami, and their Kenyan driver Nicole Mwania Mwange disappeared outside Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

Khan and Zaid were Indian nationals who had come to Kenya to assist the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team in setting up a tallying Centre in Nairobi.

According to sources, members of the disbanded DCI Special Service Unit (DCI SSU) are said to be behind the disappearance of the three men.

On Tuesday, DCI headquarters was a hive of activity as Amin and a special team of detectives questioned the SSU members over the disappearance of the three men.

The SSI officers, however, denied knowing their whereabouts, insisting that they were not involved in their disappearance.

The three were abducted outside Ole Sereni Hotel by men believed to be sent by former DCI boss George Kinoti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.