Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Diego Simeone has explained why he would never sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Atletico Madrid.

It comes after the striker was repeatedly linked with Atletico over the summer as he looked to secure a move due to Champions League football.

There was outrage from fans at the time, with one supporter group labelling Ronaldo ‘the antithesis’ of Ateltico’s values.

Simeone has now suggested the transfer would never have happened, and pointed to the 37-year-old’s time at Real Madrid as a factor.

He told Marca: ‘The rumours are far from what actually happened. People sometimes speak to tell what they want to, not what actually happens.

‘Ronaldo is an absolute legend for Real Madrid. I would not see [Martin] Palermo playing in River just as I wouldn’t see [Juan Roman] Riquelme or [Ariel] Ortega playing in Boca. There are situations that are very clear.’

The Portuguese striker had an incredible record for Real, scoring 450 goals in a nine-season spell that also saw him win two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

He also scored 25 goals in 37 games against Atletico, his highest tally against any individual club.