Monday, 24 October 2022 – Controversial Kenyan female rapper, Natalie Florence alias Noti Flow, suspects that her ex-lover King Alami was pushed off an apartment along Lumumba Drive in Roysambu amid reports that she attempted to commit suicide.

Noti said she didn’t want to speculate what happened on that fateful day since police are investigating the matter.

“I understand all of you are concerned and would like to know what happened but my hands are tied. This is a criminal matter and I don’t wanna interfere with police investigations. I’m also waiting to know what happened that fateful morning but my biggest concern right now is Alami’s recovery and discharge,” she wrote.

She hopes justice will prevail if it was foul play.

“If anyone was involved in any way I hope justice is fully served and I hope karma catch up with them,” she added.

King Alami is currently fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Noti has been pleading with her fans to contribute money to aid in settling medical bills.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.