Monday, October 3, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been urged to honour his promise of returning Security Consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe to his family.

In a press briefing over the weekend, Mbijiwe’s family appealed to Gachagua to track down their kin as he promised.

According to Mbijiwe’s brother Nicholas Bundi, Gachagua is yet to fulfill his promise more than two weeks after he assumed office.

The DP and his boss William Ruto had promised to deal with cases of forced disappearances as well as police brutality.

Bundi reminded the DP that he had claimed their kin was held by powerful individuals and would prioritize his release immediately after he assumed office.

“Our able DP said that Mwenda is being held by very powerful people of which they didn’t have the capacity to reach them, now they are in power and we’re going to reach to them to fulfill their promise.”

“He ought to remember his promise during the campaign tour that they would bring Mwenda back to us when he got into power. So, we’re reminding Gachagua to honour his pledge,” stated Bundi.

Mbijiwe’s mother, Jane Gatwiri, lamented that her son’s disappearance had caused the family sleepless nights.

She even developed hypertension disease from poor sleep patterns and constant worries about his whereabouts. The humming of a car engine startles her.

“He has been missing for over 15 months now. ‘The disappearance’ of my son has really affected us as a family. We do not sleep; we are always thinking.”

“I have had sleepless nights to a point it has caused me hypertension,” she explained.

Mbijiwe went missing in June 2021 and a car he had hired for three weeks was discovered in a coffee plantation near Tatu City, Kiambu County.

