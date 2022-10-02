Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – All may not be well for President William Ruto in his efforts to reward his loyalists and set up a government to help him achieve his campaign agendas.

This is after it emerged that some of the holders of independent offices who worked with former President Uhuru Kenyatta have refused to resign for Ruto’s guys to take over.

While unveiling his Cabinet on Tuesday, President William Ruto confirmed to have received resignation letters from only two people, that is the former Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the former Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, leaving the question, where are the rest?

Unconfirmed reports have indicated that Ruto is having a hard time forcing some people out of office, like Attorney General Paul Kihara.

This is after it emerged that Kihara flatly refused to resign to pave way for former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to take over as the new Attorney General despite the intense pressure Ruto has put on him.

Muturi’s new job now remains uncertain because it solely depends on the resignation of Kihara, who is reportedly too reluctant to go.

