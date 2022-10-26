Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Flamboyant businessman and detective Jane Mugo’s ex-lover, Flasha Mwatha, has shared a video of the newly renovated Club 034 in Kitengela, which he reportedly co-owns.

Club 034 was curved from an abandoned Boeing airplane that had remained parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for several years before the businessman hatched the idea to renovate it and set up the entertainment joint.

Upon entry is a red carpet welcoming guests, and one is accorded the chance to feel like they are boarding and/or alighting from an airplane.

Inside the club, there is a first-class and economy class.

The cockpit is for the very, very important people (VVIPs).

The unique club had been temporarily shut down for renovations.

Mwatha shared a video on social media showing how the entertainment joint looks like after renovations.

This is just amazing.

