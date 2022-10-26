Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Private detective Jane Mugo has broken up with her lover, Boaz Romano, 4 months after he proposed to her in style outside the country.

Jane took to social media and announced she is single and accused Boaz of cheating on her with different women.

She revealed that when she was bedridden in hospital after being kidnapped, her lover was busy seducing other women online.

Boaz has been promising different women marriage while still dating Jane.

She vowed to return the gifts and the engagement ring that he gave her.

The detective posted a long post on her Facebook page explaining why she decided to part ways with Boaz.

Here’s the full post.

When I posted about my engagement in July, I received congratulatory messages from my followers, media streams enemies, family & friends . Mad respect for you all.

The same day I received Dm (disturbing SMS) photos from Four women:

1: USA

2: Pokot

3: Kitale

4: Kisumu.

They were all bitter because this guy had played them online and promised marriages fact he was outside Kenya.

All this happened when I was bedridden in hospital after a kidnap and I later I joined campaigns so was busy but we spoke daily..He did it online. I choose to ignore them because I was determined to make my marriage stand.

This month he jetted back into the country. His schoolmates, neighbors, mother ( my mother-in-law) confirmed to me he has not changed.

To me, it’s not about my happiness, but you cannot hurt your own mother, ex women, blood children, or lie about the career you treat me like a queen a woman is crying, and except to survive I respect hearts. I have dignity.

Am confirming am#SINGLE, busy, happy, and not searching, Am returning ring & all gifts to the sender. It’s not worth fighting for.

Thank you kdf family for telling me the truth a teacher cannot be one of you.Thank you my followers & Pokot community for being honest.Thank you steve my brother-in-law you really tried. Thank you everyone who sent me exhibits and but I confirmed this month it’s because you love me.

Social media has power. Let’s get up & serve God & community. Human beings can be narcissists.

