Wednesday, 05 October 2022 – Kenyans were recently treated to a dramatic incident after a woman identified as Sharon Oparanya appeared in a Nairobi court drunk and slept on the bench while snoring loudly during the proceedings, prompting the magistrate to postpone the case.

Sharon had been arrested over drunk driving on a Monday morning after traffic police officers caught her driving her posh Mercedes Benz along a busy road, thus endangering the lives of other road users.

It is now emerging that Sharon is the fourth wife of former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

She is a spoilt kid, having been born into a well-to-do family.

Her father is a prominent engineer based in Nakuru.

She is well-educated, being a holder of a Master’s degree from a prestigious international university but her current drinking trend is a great matter of concern in her family.

When she was arrested for driving while drunk, she had spent the night in a high-end entertainment joint along Ngong Road indulging in alcohol with some foreigners.

Sources revealed that Sharon fell in love with Oparanya during the Kibaki era when he was the Planning Minister.

Before she got married to Oparanya, she had caused endless wrangles between the Ex-Governor and his other wives.

At one point, things almost went out of control when one of Oparanya’s irate wives discovered a photo of Sharon in his pockets during laundry.

He might have either forgotten to keep it safe or left it in the pocket intentionally to be discovered during laundry as a coded message to suggest that their relationship with Sharon was too deep.

Sharon stays in the upmarket Runda estate but Oparanya has also built her a posh home in Bukura, Kakamega County.

