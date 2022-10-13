Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Renowned YouTuber and content creator, Milly Chebby, is planning to undergo cosmetic surgery as she desperately tries to reduce weight.

Milly said she is prepared and is yet to choose the type of procedure she will undergo to help her shed off excess weight.

She will decide whether to undergo a gastric bypass (gastric balloon), 360 liposuctions, butt lift, or breast implant procedure when the time comes.

“So, I’m preparing, I’ll be going for one of those ones you have seen there soon. Very, very, soon,” she said.

She has already consulted medical practitioners and is convinced it will be successful.

“I already went for my consultation. I asked every question I wanted to ask, I asked if there were any side effects- everything that I needed to ask…. I am glad that I am now set and ready to psychologically go do the process,” Milly said.

She assured her fans that she will share the surgical procedure with them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.