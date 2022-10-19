Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 19, 2022 – A Senior Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said former DCI boss, George Kinoti, was coercing him to charge Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua even without evidence.

The officer, identified as Obadiah, said in an affidavit that Kinoti urged him to arrest and charge Gachagua without any shred of evidence.

While arresting him last year, DCI officers allegedly humiliated him in front of his employees, manhandled him infront of his children, and later bundled him into the boot of their probox car.

All DCI officers who arrested Gachagua were ordered to resign after President William Ruto and Gachagua were sworn in as President and Deputy President respectively.

During the arrest, Gachagua was accused of registering 49 companies that he allegedly used to trade with various government agencies in an intricate web that saw him win tenders worth more than Sh 12 billion.

Gachagua has denied the claims and Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, has since withdrawn the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.