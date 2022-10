Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Davido has shared an adorable video of his son dancing ahead of his birthday.

David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke,the first son of Davido and Chioma Rowland, will turn 3 on Thursday, October 20.

“Birthday boy in 1hr!!!” Davido captioned the video.

Watch it below.