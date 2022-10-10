Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Music star Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, shared a kiss at a nightclub in London.
The couple has been grabbing attention since Davido announced that they are getting married next year.
The singer dropped the hint during a visit to a famous clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London.
Davido had on September 3rd, 2019, held an introduction with Chioma’s family.
