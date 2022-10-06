Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Principal Data Protection Officer -Regional Offices

Job Specification

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum mean grade C+ (Plus) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Five (5) years’ experience in a relevant field;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Law, information communication technology, computer science, informatics or an equivalent qualification from a recognized and accredited institution;

Master’s degree in information technology, computer science, information systems, informatics, law, data security, Project Management, Monitoring & Evaluation, Public Policy, Public Administration, or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution will be an added advantage;

Membership with relevant professional body;

Certificate in a Management course from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and

Proficiency in computer

Experience in data protection is an added advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

Preparing thresholds for mandatory registration of data controllers and data processors as per Data Protection Laws;

Issuance of certificate of registration to data controllers and data processors

Establish and Maintain a register of Complaints in line with Data Protection Laws;

Admit and Screen complaints in accordance with Data Protection Laws;

Undertake complaints investigation;

Undertake inspections to ascertain compliance with Data Protection Laws;

Conduct periodic audits of the process and systems of Data Controllers and Data Processors to ensure Compliance;

Enforcing penalties for non-compliance by data processors and data controllers;

Issuance of enforcement and penalty notices;

Initiate development and implementation of inspection and compliance work plans, policies, regulations, guidelines and strategies to support the Office’s activities;

Oversee administrative activities and supervise staff in respective regions as per the Office’s policies.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Deputy Data Commissioner, Compliance.

Skills and Competence

The following core competencies and skills will be required

Supervisory Skills;

Technical skills;

Communication skills;

Problem solving skills;

Report writing skills;

Creativity and Innovativeness;

Interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

