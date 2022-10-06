Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Principal Data Protection Officer -Regional Offices

Job Specification
Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have;

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum mean grade C+ (Plus) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
  • Five (5) years’ experience in a relevant field;
  • Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Law, information communication technology, computer science, informatics or an equivalent qualification from a recognized and accredited institution;
  • Master’s degree in information technology, computer science, information systems, informatics, law, data security, Project Management, Monitoring & Evaluation, Public Policy, Public Administration, or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution will be an added advantage;
  • Membership with relevant professional body;
  • Certificate in a Management course from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;
  • Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and
  • Proficiency in computer
  • Experience in data protection is an added advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

  • Preparing thresholds for mandatory registration of data controllers and data processors as per Data Protection Laws;
  • Issuance of certificate of registration to data controllers and data processors
  • Establish and Maintain a register of Complaints in line with Data Protection Laws;
  • Admit and Screen complaints in accordance with Data Protection Laws;
  • Undertake complaints investigation;
  • Establish and Maintain a register of Complaints in line with Data Protection Laws;
  • Admit and Screen complaints in accordance with Data Protection Laws;
  • Undertake complaints investigation;
  • Undertake inspections to ascertain compliance with Data Protection Laws;
  • Conduct periodic audits of the process and systems of Data Controllers and Data Processors to ensure Compliance;
  • Enforcing penalties for non-compliance by data processors and data controllers;
  • Issuance of enforcement and penalty notices;
  • Initiate development and implementation of inspection and compliance work plans, policies, regulations, guidelines and strategies to support the Office’s activities;
  • Oversee administrative activities and supervise staff in respective regions as per the Office’s policies.
  • Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Deputy Data Commissioner, Compliance.

 Skills and Competence

The following core competencies and skills will be required

  • Supervisory Skills;
  • Technical skills;
  • Communication skills;
  • Problem solving skills;
  • Report writing skills;
  • Creativity and Innovativeness;
  • Interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY. 

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply