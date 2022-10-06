Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Principal Data Protection Officer -Regional Offices
Job Specification
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have;
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum mean grade C+ (Plus) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
- Five (5) years’ experience in a relevant field;
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Law, information communication technology, computer science, informatics or an equivalent qualification from a recognized and accredited institution;
- Master’s degree in information technology, computer science, information systems, informatics, law, data security, Project Management, Monitoring & Evaluation, Public Policy, Public Administration, or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited institution will be an added advantage;
- Membership with relevant professional body;
- Certificate in a Management course from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and
- Proficiency in computer
- Experience in data protection is an added advantage.
Duties and Responsibilities
Specific duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:
- Preparing thresholds for mandatory registration of data controllers and data processors as per Data Protection Laws;
- Issuance of certificate of registration to data controllers and data processors
- Establish and Maintain a register of Complaints in line with Data Protection Laws;
- Admit and Screen complaints in accordance with Data Protection Laws;
- Undertake complaints investigation;
- Establish and Maintain a register of Complaints in line with Data Protection Laws;
- Admit and Screen complaints in accordance with Data Protection Laws;
- Undertake complaints investigation;
- Undertake inspections to ascertain compliance with Data Protection Laws;
- Conduct periodic audits of the process and systems of Data Controllers and Data Processors to ensure Compliance;
- Enforcing penalties for non-compliance by data processors and data controllers;
- Issuance of enforcement and penalty notices;
- Initiate development and implementation of inspection and compliance work plans, policies, regulations, guidelines and strategies to support the Office’s activities;
- Oversee administrative activities and supervise staff in respective regions as per the Office’s policies.
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Deputy Data Commissioner, Compliance.
Skills and Competence
The following core competencies and skills will be required
- Supervisory Skills;
- Technical skills;
- Communication skills;
- Problem solving skills;
- Report writing skills;
- Creativity and Innovativeness;
- Interpersonal skills.
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>