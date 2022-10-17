Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 October 2022 – A dashboard camera captured the moment a rogue matatu driver whipped out a panga and threatened to slash a motorist along Thika Road.

In the video, the driver is seen blocking the motorist before alighting from the vehicle, breathing fire while armed with a panga.

He then confronts the motorist and threatens to attack him.

Passengers were seen restraining the driver before the worst happened.

The matatu was impounded on Monday morning after photos and video of the incident went viral.

According to social media reports, the vehicle had been hidden in Kiamaiko slums.

It was towed to Kasarani police station.

The driver is still on the run, and police are pursuing him so that he can face the law.

Watch the video recorded from the dashboard camera.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.