Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – There was drama at the Equity Bank branch in Nairobi West on Tuesday morning after a knife-wielding man stabbed two guards at the entrance and forcefully entered the bank to carry out a robbery attack.

However, his plans were foiled after he was shot dead by a police officer, who was guarding the bank.

He is said to have been in the company of a woman but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Police had a hard time dispersing a big crowd that was demanding to see the body of the deceased.

The scene was full of armed and plain cloth police officers who kept entering and leaving the scene in turns.

“We just heard gunshots and when we rushed to the scene we were asked to stand at a distance by the police,” a witness said.

The man had allegedly not seen where the armed police officers were seated when he subdued the security guards and stabbed them before gaining entry.

The injured guards were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Equity Bank management confirmed the incident and said the branch had been closed down temporarily.

“Kindly note that we had a distressing incident today morning at our Nairobi West Branch where an armed person attempted to gain access into the banking hall,” the statement read in part.

“The security agents led by local authorities are currently on site investigating the incident and the branch has been temporarily closed,” the statement further read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.