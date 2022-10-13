Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Florida’s Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper has announced that two “crazy” dads have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire and hitting each other’s daughters in a terrifying road-rage gun battle.

It was gathered that William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, shot at each other’s vehicles with semi-automatic handguns during a high-speed “cat and mouse” chase late Saturday and were finally busted when they got out and started brawling on the highway.

While Hale’s 5-year-old daughter was hit in the leg, Allison’s 14-year-old daughter was shot in the back, leaving her with a collapsed lung.

Leeper said;

“What’s scarier than one crazy driver with a gun? Two crazy drivers with a gun.

“Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have very easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them.

“There could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men.”

The police Sheriff said the Dads were arrested after they “received multiple 911 calls with reports of people being shot at” on Highway 1 near Callahan in suburban Jacksonville.

Allison, who was carrying his wife Jessica and daughter, was en route home to Georgia in his gray Nissan Murano.

Both men were seen driving erratically, but the altercation started after Jessica made offensive gestures towards the Hale car.

Someone in the Hale vehicle responded by lobbing a water bottle at their car. Thinking he was aiming at the Hales’ tires, Frank Allison fired his gun while driving and hit the little girl instead.

Hale later told officers that “he heard a loud pop but thought nothing of it until everyone started freaking out in the back seat,” Leeper said. “He then realized his daughter was shot,” the sheriff said.

Hale then “sped up” and “began firing several shots from his Glock 43 9mm semi-automatic handgun out of the driver window,” the sheriff said.

He later admitted that “he shot everything that was in the magazine, seven or eight rounds,” the sheriff said. “At least three bullets struck the Nissan. One of the bullets went through the rear of the vehicle and struck a 14-year-old girl in the back,” he said.

It was one of the family’s mothers who called 911 after the shooting asking for help.

Both men were arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder, the sheriff said. They were each released hours later on $150,000 bond, court records show.