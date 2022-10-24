Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Cynthia Morgan has gone on Instagram to slam her colleagues.

She did this while responding to a call out from a podcaster named Kussman.

Kussman claimed that Cynthia Morgan offended him when she was a popular singer and now “God in his infinite mercies has humbled her.” He added that Cynthia has not made a single hit song in 8 years.

Cynthia hit back, calling his actions “witchcraft”.

She added that she never told anyone how she was snubbed by Omawunmi, Helen Paul, Flavour, and Don Jazzy in her “upcoming days”.

She also called out her other colleagues who she said only reach out to her when they want something from her.

