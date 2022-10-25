Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Customer Service Executives
Industry: Training
Location: Nairobi
Salary: Kshs 20k plus commissions
Our client is a premier institute of leadership and management focusing on improving organizational productivity and efficiency by capacity building.
They are looking for Client Service Executives to engage clients.
Key Responsibilities
- Engaging with customers on different channels.
- Crafting compelling content or getting it developed.
- Posting content across social media accounts.
- Analyzing running campaigns.
- Being on top of the latest social media trends.
- Planning and developing social media campaigns.
- Managing a budget to be spent on promoting social media posts
- Any other task allocated in line with job requirements
Skills & Qualifications
- Bachelors/Diploma in any field.
- Sales experience in the service industry is an added advantage.
- Experience in social media marketing will be a plus.
- Proficiency in MS Office
- Proven performance track record
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Good customer Service and presentation skills
- Planning and organization skills
- Skills in traditional (and digital) marketing
- Strong can-do attitude
- Ability to work under minimal supervision
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Client Service Executive – Training) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 29th Oct 2022.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>