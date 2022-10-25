Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Customer Service Executives

Industry: Training

Location: Nairobi

Salary: Kshs 20k plus commissions

Our client is a premier institute of leadership and management focusing on improving organizational productivity and efficiency by capacity building.

They are looking for Client Service Executives to engage clients.

Key Responsibilities

  • Engaging with customers on different channels.
  • Crafting compelling content or getting it developed.
  • Posting content across social media accounts.
  • Analyzing running campaigns.
  • Being on top of the latest social media trends.
  • Planning and developing social media campaigns.
  • Managing a budget to be spent on promoting social media posts
  • Any other task allocated in line with job requirements

Skills & Qualifications

  • Bachelors/Diploma in any field.
  • Sales experience in the service industry is an added advantage.
  • Experience in social media marketing will be a plus.
  • Proficiency in MS Office
  • Proven performance track record
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Good customer Service and presentation skills
  • Planning and organization skills
  • Skills in traditional (and digital) marketing
  • Strong can-do attitude
  • Ability to work under minimal supervision

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Client Service Executive – Training) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 29th Oct 2022.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply