Job Title: Customer Service Executives

Industry: Training

Location: Nairobi

Salary: Kshs 20k plus commissions

Our client is a premier institute of leadership and management focusing on improving organizational productivity and efficiency by capacity building.

They are looking for Client Service Executives to engage clients.

Key Responsibilities

Engaging with customers on different channels.

Crafting compelling content or getting it developed.

Posting content across social media accounts.

Analyzing running campaigns.

Being on top of the latest social media trends.

Planning and developing social media campaigns.

Managing a budget to be spent on promoting social media posts

Any other task allocated in line with job requirements

Skills & Qualifications

Bachelors/Diploma in any field.

Sales experience in the service industry is an added advantage.

Experience in social media marketing will be a plus.

Proficiency in MS Office

Proven performance track record

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good customer Service and presentation skills

Planning and organization skills

Skills in traditional (and digital) marketing

Strong can-do attitude

Ability to work under minimal supervision

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Client Service Executive – Training) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 29th Oct 2022.