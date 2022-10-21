Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Service Assistant

Mount Kenya University (MKU) is a chartered and ISO 9001:2015 certified University committed to a broad-based, holistic and inclusive system of education. The University is a member of the Inter-University Council of East Africa as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. MKU is largely known for its dynamic, comprehensive and thorough academic and vocational training system as well as linkages with internationally reputable institutions. The University operates from the main campus in Thika with campuses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Meru, as well as Open Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL) centres located in major towns in Kenya, Burundi, Somaliland and Uganda.

In pursuit of fulfilling the Mission and Vision of the University, the Directorate of Human Resource is mandated to facilitate and support the Mission operations of the University by enabling it to continue attracting, developing and retaining the right number of suitably qualified staff so as to maintain the University competitive edge. MKU invites applications from suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced professionals with impeccable track record to fill the following position

Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in relevant area of specialization

OR

Higher National Diploma in relevant area of specialization

3 years’ experience in a similar position in a recognized institution.

OR

Diploma in Public Relations/Marketing/Mass Communication or in any other relevant area of specialization.

5 years’ experience in a similar position in a recognized institution.

Must be Computer Literate.

Key responsibilities also include

Interact with clients on the phone, internet, and face-to-face in a professional manner.

Attracting potential customers by answering product and service questions and suggesting information about other products and services;

Resolving customer complaints effectively;

How to Apply

Deadline Mon,24 Oct 2022