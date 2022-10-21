Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Customer Relations Officer

Mount Kenya University (MKU) is a chartered and ISO 9001:2015 certified University committed to a broad-based, holistic and inclusive system of education. The University is a member of the Inter-University Council of East Africa as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. MKU is largely known for its dynamic, comprehensive and thorough academic and vocational training system as well as linkages with internationally reputable institutions. The University operates from the main campus in Thika with campuses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Meru, as well as Open Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL) centres located in major towns in Kenya, Burundi, Somaliland and Uganda.

In pursuit of fulfilling the Mission and Vision of the University, the Directorate of Human Resource is mandated to facilitate and support the Mission operations of the University by enabling it to continue attracting, developing and retaining the right number of suitably qualified staff so as to maintain the University competitive edge. MKU invites applications from suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced professionals with impeccable track record to fill the following positions;

Key responsibilities also include

Ensuring that all calls to the Campus are dealt with promptly, in line with the University’s standards and targets.

Having full knowledge and ability to access all services to help meet the individual needs of our customers.

Liaising with colleagues in relevant offices so as to resolve inquiries appropriately.

Ensuring that customers are advised of alternative communication methods.

Following current procedures when transferring a call to another member of staff for specialist advice.

Taking ownership and responsibility for all inquiries presented to the Campus

Dealing with all calls and enquiries received within the Campus in line with the University’s policies and procedures.

Requirements

A Master’s degree in a relevant area (Marketing/Public Relations/Mass Communication) from an accredited institution.

Must have at least 3 years’ experience as a Public/Customer Relations Officer/Marketing Officer or a comparable position.

Must be computer literate.

Must be affiliated to a professional body.

OR

Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations/Marketing/Mass Communication/ Journalism or equivalent from a recognized Institution.

Must have at least 5 years’ experience at a comparable position.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Deadline Mon,24 Oct 2022