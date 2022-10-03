Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 October 2022 – A con artist is said to have impersonated famous TikTok dancer David Moya and defrauded a group of women from Kilimani who wanted his services.

According to the victims, the con man ran a parallel page that he used to impersonate David Moya.

The page has over 48,000 likes.

It was impossible for the women to point out that he was a con since everything on his fake page resemble that of David Moya.

Having convinced them that he was the real Moya, they sent Ksh 40,000 to him via Mpesa to book his services for a birthday event.

The con, whose name appears as David Kamau on Mpesa, stopped receiving calls and did not show up as agreed.

He switched off his phone and disappeared, leaving the women high and dry.

The same individual reportedly conned a police officer Ksh 14, 500 after he booked him to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday.

David Moya said the con artist has been using his brand to swindle Kenyans and warned his fans to be alert.

According to Moya, the suspect has so far swindled over KSh 500,000 from unsuspecting clients.

Below is a conversation between the con artist and a client who was swindled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.