Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – In a move likely to escalate tension between the current regime and former regime, former President Uhuru Kenyatta has discredited President William Ruto, saying he performed dismally as Deputy President.

Speaking in Nigeria where he was hosted by President Mohammadu Buhari, Uhuru hailed the outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i, saying he performed much better than Ruto in his regime.

While explaining the critical role Matiang’i played in his administration yesterday, Uhuru told dignitaries in Nigeria that he formed an intergovernmental coordination committee chaired by the CS.

The former head of state implored Matiang’i, who he argued went overboard by organizing daily meetings that helped his administration fast-track development projects.

Government projects were, therefore, completed on time, unlike his first term, where several projects stalled under Ruto’s watch.

“We created a government coordination committee that was chaired by a minister who is with me here today (Matiang’i) and whom I hope will be allowed to share with you the technical presentation on how they went about it. Under him, they met regularly.”

“We also had a permanent secretary who met every week and prepared briefs on programmes and what each Ministry was supposed to do to allow our flagship programs move at a much faster pace,” Uhuru stated.

According to the former commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Matiang’i assigned specific roles to county commissioners who were expected to give regular reports on projects’ progress in the country.

After the meetings, the CS shared the details of the meetings with Uhuru, who then issued further directives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.