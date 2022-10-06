Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘pissed off’ about not playing in the Manchester derby but he is still ”happy” at the club.

Ronaldo was left on the bench as United lost 6-3 at the Etihad on Sunday October 2, with Ten Hag later saying that he didn’t bring on the Portugal star out of ‘respect for his big career’.

However, the former Real Madrid striker is expected to play in Thursday’s Europa League group tie against Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Ten Hag said: ‘He’s not happy that he wasn’t playing Sunday, but that wasn’t the question. The question was about his mood when he’s around and if he’s happy. Of course, he wants to play, he’s p***ed off when he’s not playing.

‘I can’t see that relation, that he’s not coming when we’re 4-0, 5-1, 6-1 down, I didn’t bring him out of respect. It’s nothing to do with what’s happening for the future or January or next year.

‘I don’t see he’s unhappy. He’s happy, he’s training well, he’s enjoying it. Everyone is training well, there’s a good spirit, that’s not the point, it’s important as it’s a base to work well.

‘I never talk about my conversations with the players, it’s between us, that’s quite clear. Especially Cristiano, he’s really competitive, as we all know. He’s not happy when he’s not playing.

‘But I already said and I have to repeat, he’s training well, he has a good mood, he’s motivated and he gives his best, that is what we expect.’

Asked to explain why he left Ronaldo on the bench in the derby out of respect but still brought on Anthony Martial, Ten Hag replied: ‘I think you know why that is, when you’re honest, you know there is a difference.

‘I made myself clear, it’s always about you live by the day, you line up the strongest team you have, but there are differences.

‘I will treat everyone with respect but they all have different backgrounds, with the character they’re different. I have to treat everyone different to get the best out of them, but there are general standards and values for everyone.’