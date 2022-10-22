Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Carrington to train with Manchester United Under 21s after he was banished from first team squad.

The Portuguese star, who refused to come on as a substitute in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham, arrived at 8.30 with the Under-21s, before going on to train on his own with coaches.

Ronaldo went straight down the tunnel and left United’s game against Tottenham before the match had finished.

In the 89th minute, he picked up his belongings from the dressing room and left Old Trafford before the final whistle.

Ronaldo’s attitude saw him axed and relegated away from the first team and he will play no part in this weekend’s game against Chelsea.

A club statement read: ‘Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for Saturday’s game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.’

Ten Hag will address the media on Friday where he will be pressed further on Ronaldo and what will happen in terms of his exile from the first-team group.