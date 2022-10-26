Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the squad for their UEFA Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night, October 27.

The Portuguese star was dropped from the United squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea after walking down the tunnel before the end of their win over Tottenham at Old Trafford having refused to come on as a substitute.

Ronaldo and Ten Hag held talks before he rejoined training with the squad at Carrington on Tuesday having been forced to do fitness work alone.

On Wednesday, Ten Hag confirmed at a press conference that Ronaldo would be in the squad for Thursday night.

‘Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad tomorrow,’ Ten Hag said.

‘It is not difficult. I think we said everything, we answered all the questions. He was out for one game and now he is back in the squad.’