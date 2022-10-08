Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Manchester United are reportedly confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the club in January.

The Portuguese superstar’s contract would be up at the end of the season, and as such he would be free to talk to foreign clubs in January.

Sources have reportedly told ESPN that the club believes the 37-year-old will still be at Old Trafford by the end of the January window due to a lack of suitors.

This comes after United reportedly told Erik ten Hag that he is unlikely to be given any money to improve his squad until next summer.

According to Mail Online, the club are braced for further attempts at a move away, especially after manager Erik ten Hag’s admission that the player is ‘p***** off’ at sitting on the bench.

The Dutchman said: ‘Especially Cristiano, he’s really competitive. Of course, he wants to play. He’s p***** off when he’s not playing. That’s clear.

‘He’s not happy he wasn’t playing on Sunday, but that wasn’t the question. The question was about how he is on the training pitch, his mood when he’s around, and he’s happy. He is training well. I don’t see he is unhappy.

‘When we were 4-0 down, 5-1 down, 6-1 down, I didn’t bring him on out of respect. So nothing to do with what’s happening for the future, for January or next year.’ Ronaldo has played in six of United’s eight league games so far, but only averages a little over 34 minutes a game.