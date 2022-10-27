Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he remains as committed as ever to Manchester United after talks with coach Erik Ten Hag.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in last Wednesday’s game against Tottenham, and he left the bench before full-time to storm down the tunnel at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag later confirmed he had wanted to bring Ronaldo on, but the Portuguese star refused and left the ground instead. He was later banished from his squad for Saturday’s clash with Chelsea and made to train with the youth team.

However, Ronaldo has since been brought back into the first-team, and is expected to feature against Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday night, October 27. He took to Instagram on Thursday morning to post a message to fans that he is still focused on performing for the Red Devils.

‘Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!’ he wrote.