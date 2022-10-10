Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has made history after scoring the 700th club goal of his illustrious career on Sunday evening.

The Portuguese superstar achieved the milestone during Manchester United’s 2 – 1 win against Everton on Sunday, October 9. He slotted home following Casemiro through ball for a 2-1 half-time lead.

In doing so, the 37-year-old becomes the first player ever in footballing history to score 700 club career goals.

Ronaldo has played for four clubs during his career – Sporting Lisbon, United (twice), Real Madrid, and Juventus.

He scored five goals in 31 appearances for Sporting, 450 in 438 matches for Real and 101 in 134 games for Juventus. In his first spell for United he netted 118 times in 298 fixtures for the club and in his current second stint has 26 in 48 matches.

On the international stage, Ronaldo has scored a world record 117 goals in 191 international games since making his Portugal debut in 2003. The iconic No 7 broke the record when he scored twice for his country in a 2-1 win against the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup qualifier on September 1, 2021.