Monday, October 24, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo will sit down for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday October 24, after he was dropped for refusing to come on against Tottenham amid reports Manchester United will let the forward leave in the January transfer window.

Ten Hag banished the Portugal international from first-team involvement following his antics during United’s clash with Tottenham.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel at Old Trafford before the full-time whistle and refused to come on as a substitute during their 2-0 win over Antonio Conte’s side on Wednesday evening.

Ronaldo is under contract until the end of the season and Ten Hag has made it clear he wants the 37-year-old to see out his deal at the club.

According to the Mirror, Ten Hag and Ronaldo will meet at training on Monday to hash out talks with the striker expected to be integrated back into the first-team.

The Athletic go a step further by detailing that if Ronaldo refuses to accept Ten Hag’s handling of him, by playing a sparser role than he’d like, then the Dutchman would not stand in his way of letting him go. Ultimately, if perennial starter Ronaldo needs can’t stomach a reduced role at United then the exit door will be shown.

United would be happy to see Ronaldo leave as long as they can find a club that is willing to pay his mammoth £360,000-a-week wages.

As reported by Sportsmail, Chelsea co-controlling owner Todd Boehly may be open to signing Ronaldo in January.