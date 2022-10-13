Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a FA charge despite Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag saying he would contest it.

The Portuguese striker was charged last month with a breach of FA Rule E3 relating to improper and/or violent conduct after he slapped a mobile phone out of the hand of a teenage fan following United’s defeat at Everton in April.

The 37-year-old had to respond to the charge by Monday, and Ten Hag said: ‘We spoke about that. He will not accept it.’

United sources have now clarified that Ronaldo has accepted the charge, having already publicly apologised for his actions and has been handed a caution by Merseyside Police over the incident after he was interviewed over allegations of assault and criminal damage.

Supporter Jake Harding, 14, tried to film Ronaldo on his phone as he limped off the pitch at Goodison Park. The Portugal star angrily slapped the phone out of the boy’s grasp, leaving him with a bruised hand according to his mother Sarah Kelly.

But United wants to support Ronaldo by offering context and mitigations around it in the hope of avoiding a multi-game ban.

It’s understood that it will include Ronaldo’s apology and invitation for the boy to watch a game at Old Trafford as his guest. The latter offer was rejected by the boy and his mother.