Creative Director- In-house

Manage and Lead the creative process for the in-house marketing department of the company.

Responsibilities

Digital Lead: Own all creative development for the business providing a unique perspective of brand and business knowledge to best support the customer channel needs. Lead concepting, pitching, and overseeing the development of strategic creative executions. Develop strategic social and digital concepts and lead creative through to completion.

Art Direction: Own art direction on all communication needs as related to the company in the social and digital space, partnering with the marketing coordinator to execute necessary customer communication

Creative Execution: Create conceptual comps and final creative assets using the full Adobe Creative Suite, with a strong proficiency in InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop

Photography: Oversee the look and feel of photography, both food and lifestyle – experience with planning and directing photoshoots

Creative Flexibility: Expand creative thinking and contribute to conceptual ideation sessions

Creative Drive: Push new innovative thinking and ideation with every single creative opportunity, bring “something that wasn’t asked for” to each creative presentation.

Strategy: Work closely with the marketing team to solve marketing problems through smart, well-designed advertising and customer communications that support sales growth, build brand salience and drive growth

Brainstorming/Concepting: Lead creative brainstorms to develop and implement creative strategies including writing copy for final assets.

Creative/Content Development: Design, develop and provide concepts for projects/campaigns to meet approved strategic marketing objectives. Lead and/or participate in agency creative meetings.

Copywriting: Writes strategic, clear, and original copy across various mediums, understanding and applying differences to target audiences when applicable.

Research/Trends: Stay up to date with current culture, trends, and creative ideas.

Idea Generation: provide strong thinking and help create innovative ideas

Minimum Qualifications:

Conceptual and visual storytelling experience

6+ years’ experience communicating both in conversation and in writing, with an emphasis on pitching and presentations, running work-sessions and articulating and defending creative decisions

6+ years’ experience in graphic design and design programs: Adobe Suite (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop) proficiency in presentation programs: Keynote and PowerPoint

Able to manage large work volumes – large scale campaigns and multiple projects

Digital experience and expertise: including digital advertising, email communications, website assets, and social platforms

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke