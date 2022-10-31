Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – A randy couple were caught having sex in a busy restaurant beer garden in New York City, US.

A passerby saw the couple in the act and he filmed it and shared on social media.

“Just witnessed a lovely couple fucking in an outdoor dining hut on 1st ave,” the passerby wrote.

In the video, the woman is seen bent backward while the man sat on a chair and rocked back and forth against her.

Passersby seemed unbothered by the act and completely ignored the couple.

Twitter users responded in shock at the couple’s brazen act.

Watch the video below.

Just witnessed a lovely couple fucking in an outdoor dining hut on 1st ave pic.twitter.com/tvjeyti072 — leiaj (@layajospe) October 28, 2022