Friday, October 28, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has written a letter to President William Ruto, accusing the Ministry of Labour of being behind the problem bedeviling Kenyan workers in the Middle East.

In the letter, the COTU boss stated that employment agencies offering job opportunities to Kenyans who want to work in the Middle East and Gulf region are owned by top government officials in the Ministry of Labour in Kenya.

Atwoli told the President that he was surprised to learn that senior government officials were part of the problem which they pretend to solve without any conclusive way forward.

“I learnt that senior officers from the Ministry of Labour are the people owning these agencies. How do they stop it and they are the ones promoting this direct slavery? They are doing all funny types of things and they are protected,” Atwoli said.

He insisted that the employment contracts of the migrant workers must be bilateral negotiations between the government and Gulf countries if the situation is to be solved.

Atwoli stated former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime was ignorant of the welfare of Kenyans despite multiple reports sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the mistreatment and torture of Kenyan migrant workers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.