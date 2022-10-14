Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has pleaded with Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, and Chief Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, to organise a meeting to unite the Luhya community.

Speaking on Thursday, Atwoli said despite political differences, the two leaders should rally all Luyha leaders to come together for the sake of a united community.

“It is time for our people to be united. And this can only happen when we as the Luhya leaders come together and discuss our own Issues as a community,” Atwoli said.

“We should stop putting things into our Hearts, even if we had some political differences. Let us gather and make peace,” Atwoli added.

Atwoli was among Luhya leaders who were campaigning for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, while Wetangula and Mudavadi were campaigning for President William Ruto.

Fortunately, Mudavadi and Wetangula were the prime beneficiaries of Ruto’s win while Atwoli and Raila Odinga went to the opposition gallows.

