Monday, October 3, 2022 – Mimi Ivey, longterm partner of late rap legend Coolio has revealed that he was seeing other women before his death.

Although they were not legally married, Ivey took Coolio’s last name, his given name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr. and they referred to each other as “husband” and “wife” in public.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Mimi said they had an “understanding.” She said;

“He was who he was. If he was seeing other women, I knew about it.

“There’s nothing that man ever did that he hid from me. We talked about everything. I knew his whole life. We had no secrets.”

On why they didn’t get married, Mimi said;

“We went to the courthouse, we filled out all of the paperwork and we were planning on it. But we just decided not to turn it in.

“It’s just a piece of paper that doesn’t change how either one of us felt about each other.”

The exotic dancer revealed that the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” performer won’t be having a funeral, per his request, and will be cremated.

She said;

“I’m respecting his wishes. He wanted to be cremated. He did not want a funeral.

“He did not want a memorial service. He didn’t want any of that.”

Mimi also recounted the moment she received the devastating phone call informing her of Coolio’s death.

She said;

“I just remember all of the air and life coming out of my body.

“I was outside, getting ready to take my son to football practice. All I remember was dropping to my knees. I collapsed.”

The “Rollin’ With My Homies” rapper was found dead last week on the floor of his friend’s bathroom. He was 59.

Just days before his death, a very “engaging” Coolio snapped selfies with fans at the Houston airport ahead of what would end up being his last live performance.

Coolio is survived by his six children and ex-wife Josefa Salina, whom he married in 1996. The former couple called it quits four years later.