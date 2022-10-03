Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – American comedian, actor, political commentator, and television host, Bill Maher has made an argument for consensual sexual relationships at workplace.

Maher who addressed companies that require immediate notification if 2 employees are sleeping with each other and prohibit sexual relationships between supervisors and their subordinates, stated that workplace relationships between a superior and a subordinate should be watched and not banned.

He noted that work is where most people spend most of their waking hours, where they get to know people and sometimes they catch feelings and even fall in love.

The show host also recalled how former CNN honcho, Jeff Zucker was fired for having a consensual relationship with a 49-year-old CNN executive, even though she didn’t think it was a problem.

He also said if there were such rules years back, Barack and Michelle Obama wouldn’t have married.

The former US President was a summer associate at a law firm and Michelle was his supervisor. Maher stated that she was literally “banging the intern”.

Maher also asked why people think it’s not hypocritical for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde to hook up during the shooting of “Don’t Worry Darling”.