Friday, 21 October 2022 – Former KTN anchor, Mike Gitonga, embarrassed himself on Thursday during Mashujaa Day after he mistakenly posted a video of him working out on the ‘Office of the First Lady Kenya official Facebook page.

The former anchor is the Communication Director at the office of First Lady Rachel Ruto.

He runs the First Lady’s official Facebook Page.

He quickly deleted the video after he realized the mistake but hawk-eyed Netizens had already taken screenshots.

Gitonga boasts an illustrious career in the media.

He attended the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Despite pursuing engineering in college, Gitonga found himself in the world of media.

His path to the industry, he says, was driven by passion.

He developed an interest in the media when he was 13 years old.

