Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Aston Villa football club of England have denied claims that Steven Gerrard has been sacked as manager in the wake of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Gerrard is under pressure at the club following a miserable start to the season which has seen his side collect just nine points, losing 5 matches from their opening 10 games.

Villa’s poor run of form continued on Sunday, when Chelsea beat them leaving them languishing in 16th place, and reports from Football Insider on Monday, October 17, suggested the club had already parted company with their under-fire manager.

The story followed an earlier report from The Telegraph, who revealed that former PSG and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Gerrard.

But Aston Villa Communications Director Tommy Jordan took to Twitter on Monday night to rubbish claims that Gerrard has already been dismissed by the club, branding the reports ‘complete lies’.

Jordan posted: ‘How many times can you publish complete lies before people unfollow the account? Not sure why anyone actually follows this account. If you do, you shouldn’t.’

Villa are in next in action on Thursday night, when they go away to Marco Silva’s Fulham, before Brentford make the trip to the West Midlands on Sunday.